Qarshi launches Online Health Shop

Qarshi has launched Pakistan’s 1st Online Health Shop where you can have Quality Natural Medicines approved by DRAP (Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan).
Qarshi Industries, Pakistan’s largest Natural Medicine Manufacturers with an objective of Healthier and Happier Pakistan, is uncovering its Online Health Shop that is affluent plus provides authentic natural remedies to take care of your health and wellness.
