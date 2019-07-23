Ariana Grande calls out photographer Marcus Hyde over allegations of misconduct

Famed American singer Ariana Grande has come forth with a message of caution for aspiring and emerging models to keep themselves safe from photographers that make them uncomfortable.

Turning to her Instagram, the 26-year-old singer addressed the recent controversy that has come afloat regarding the acclaimed celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde who was accused by model Sunnaya, of bribing her for bold portraits.

"dear models/artists in LA / anywhere,” she said on her Instagram story.

"i have just read some shocking and really heartbreaking stories. i hate that this is a conversation. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there,” she continued.

"i hate hearing about things like this. i am sorry that this was anybody's experience and know that it doesn't have to be,” she added.

Earlier, Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya had posted screenshots of her conversation with Hyde where he had asked for nude photos of the model in exchange for a free photo-shoot.

The photographer has worked with prominent celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande.