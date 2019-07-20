Mukesh Ambani keeps salary restricted to Rs 15 crore despite increments across the board

The wealthiest man in India, CEO of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, despite salary increments for other key positions has kept his remuneration capped at Rs15 crore for the 11th year in a row.

While all remunerations of whole-time directors which includes the likes of cousins Nikhil and Hital Meswani all saw a weighty surge in their annual incomes, Ambani has kept his capped at Rs 15 crore since 2008-09.

Reliance Industries Ltd. In its latest annual report revealed: “Compensation of Shri Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, has been set at Rs 15 crore, reflecting his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels.”

For the year 2018-19, his pay comprised of Rs4.45 crore as salary and allowances which has been lower than the amount he took last year in the year 2017-18 which had been Rs4.49 crore.

The Indian business tycoon had willingly plugged his salary to Rs15 crore in October 2009 after which the cap continued.