PM Imran, Malala among world’s most admired people of 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai have made it to the list of World’s Most Admired People of 2019.



According to the new poll by YouGov, PM Imran is at the 17th position in the list of men while Malala is at the position of six in the list of most admired women.

The firm surveyed more than 42,000 participants from 41 countries to compile the data, which ranks the top 20 most popular men and women both worldwide and in individual regions. The survey was conducted through online voting.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Michelle Obama took the top spot in the coveted list respectively.

Michelle Obama has supplanted Angelina Jolie as the world’s most admired woman.

Former US president Barack Obama, actor Jackie Chan and Chinese president Xi Jinping followed Gates in the list of top 20 men.

Bollywood actors Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Sushmita Sen were among those featured.