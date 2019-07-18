Ex-secretary petroleum turns approver against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Secretary Petroleum Abid Saeed has turned into an approver in a corruption case against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.



According to sources in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the decision to apprehend Khaqan Abbasi was made after the ex-secretary agreed to turn approver against the PML-N leader.

The sources further added that investigations were completed yesterday and the former premier's arrest had no link to his absence in NAB today.

The anti-graft body has not officially confirmed regarding Abid Saeed becoming an approver against Khaqan Abbasi.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been arrested in the LNG case, the National Accountability Court said on Thursday.