Thu Jul 18, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 18, 2019

Miftah Ismail likely to be arrested

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jul 18, 2019

Karachi: After taking former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi into custody, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is likely to arrest former finance advisor Miftah Ismail.

According to sources in the anti-graft body, the NAB has issued instructions to its Karachi office for the arrest of Ismail. 

The NAB chairman has also signed arrest warrants for  Miftah Ismail.

The sources said Miftah Ismail was also wanted in  the LNG case in which Shahid Khaqan was arrested earlier in the day.

They said the former finance advisor is expected to be arrested within next 24-48  hours.

 Moreover,  former MD of PSO Imranul Haq was also expected to be arrested from Lahore.

