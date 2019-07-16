close
Tue Jul 16, 2019
World

AFP
July 17, 2019

US hopes N.Korea talks to go ahead despite Pyongyang threat

World

AFP
Wed, Jul 17, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday that it hoped to hold denuclearization talks with North Korea despite a warning from Pyongyang that US-South Korea military exercises could impact the planned resumption.

"We look forward, of course, to resuming those negotiations and we hope to talk, always, so we can advance progress," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.

