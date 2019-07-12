close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
World

AFP
July 12, 2019

UK says sending second warship to Gulf in pre-planned deployment

World

AFP
Fri, Jul 12, 2019

London: Britain is bringing forward a pre-planned rotation of warships in the Gulf and the two vessels will temporarily be deployed together near Iranian waters, officials said on Friday.

The HMS Duncan "is deploying to the region to ensure we maintain a continuous maritime security presence while HMS Montrose comes off task for pre-planned maintenance and crew change over," a UK government spokesman said, with a source adding that the rotation had been moved forward by a number of days as tensions in the region mount.

