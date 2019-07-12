Sunshine Girls gearing up for Netball World Cup 2019

The Netball World Cup kicks off today, in the city of Liverpool, England.



All eyes are on Jamaica as they prepare for their fifteenth World Cup appearance.

Known as the Sunshine Girls, the Jamaican team is formidable on the court and could prove a tough contest for teams coming up against them.

Ranked third in the world, the Sunshine Girls house some of the world’s best players within their team.

One of the favorites to take the crown in Liverpool, their chances may hinge on star players Jhaiele Fowler-Reid, Shamera Sterling and Romelda Aiken.

Jamaica has appeared at every World Cup fixture since its inception in 1963 and has hosted the event twice before - once in 1971 and again in 2003 in the country’s capital of Kingston.

As one of the top five teams in the INF world rankings, Jamaica automatically qualified for the World Cup and will make their 15th World Cup appearance when they step on to the court to face Fiji in their opening match today.