Two missing children rescued after an Amber Alert is issued in Canada

Two Canadian children who went missing along with their grandfather were rescued on Thursday, police confirmed.

According to York Regional Police (YRK), two young boys and their grandfather were recovered in good health after an Amber Alert was issued on Thursday morning.

The alert was shortly issued after 3:00 AM for two brothers ages two and four.

The boys were reported to be last seen with their 70-year-old grandfather in Newmarket on Wednesday afternoon.

YRK said the three were located by police in Toronto on Lake Shore Boulevard (about 60 kilometers away from the mall) at around 4:30AM.

Constable Andy Pattenden, media relations for YRP revealed: “Amber alert is not issued immediately it’s a process for us. As new information comes in, as time goes on, we’re in constant communication with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) if it even appears as through this may meet the threshold of an Amber Alert. The communication is ongoing, so as things change in the investigation… our concern heightens. That information is relayed to the OPP and its ultimately their decision if the Amber Alert gets issued.”

He also added: “We don’t take the Amber Alert lightly. It’s only used in the most severe cases. There’s certain criteria and threshold that needs to be met.”

Amber Alert is a child abduction emergency alert through which a message is circulated to ask the public for help in finding abducted children.