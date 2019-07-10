Apple to launch 4 new iPhone models next year

Tech giant, Apple is reported to have four new models of iPhones in the pipeline which will be launching with significant specifications in 2020.

It was reported by CNBC on Tuesday, that the Cupertino-based company is projected to introduce three iPhones with OLED screens, with display sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inchwhich will also have 5G connectivity and advanced 3D sensing camera technology.

The report further said, the fourth iPhone is said to feature an iPhone with a design similar to that of an iPhone 8 without 5G connectivity or an OLED panel.

On the other hand, the company will also have its own 5G modem which will be ready till 2022-23 subsequently diminishing Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm.

Tech analyst Ming-ChiKuo revealed, Apple is also preparing to upgrade the camera resolution and setting up in its 2019 line-up.

Moreover, it was reported that the front camera would be upgraded from 7MP to 12MP, a triple-camera set-up would be installed in the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, along with the new super-wide 12MP lens.