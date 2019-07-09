close
Tue Jul 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
July 9, 2019

Sania Mirza shares adorable photo with son Izhaan

Sports

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 09, 2019

MUMBAI: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with her son Izhaan.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sania captioned it, “We,ve got matching smiles and teeth.”

View this post on Instagram

We’ve got matching smiles and teeth ️

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

Earlier, Farah Khan --the best friend of Sania --also shared photo with Izhaan.

The choreographer-director took to her Instagram account to share an adorable photo with the little munchkin.

She stated, “My baby Izhu and I…cuddly ball of happiness…”



Latest News

More From Sports