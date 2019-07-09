Hina Altaf rocks her comfy yet chic looks on her Turkish getaway

Pakistan’s glam girl Hina Altaf is undeniably leaving fans swooning over her as the starlet gives major style goals for all those planning their next vacation.



The 26-year-old’s Instagram has been flooded with drool-worthy pictures from her Turkish getaway giving us major style inspiration on how to rock a comfy and chic look while vacationing abroad.

Here is a glimpse into her vacation to the land of history, culture and Sufism –Turkey.



