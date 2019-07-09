Iconic TV star Zaheen Tahira passes away

KARACHI: Legendary Pakistani TV actress Zaheen Tahira, 79, passed away, family sources confirmed Tuesday.

She was fighting for her life after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Karachi, with celebrities from all around coming together and urging fans to pray for her swift recovery.

Talking to Geo News, noted TV actor Behroz Sabzwari said he met her a few days ago at her home and she was happy to see him.



She was like mother to me, Sabzwari said.

"Aapa Tahira's son informed me that she suffered another cardiac arrest earlier today and could not survive," he further said.

She started working in TV dramas from 1960 and had worked in around 700 serials besides numerous radio shows.

Another famed TV star, Qawi Khan paid glowing tribute to her. "Tahira was the senior most actress in our industry and was a wonderful person and an equally amazing artist."