close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 8, 2019

Feroze Khan wins Lux Best Actor Award for 'Khaani'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 08, 2019

Pakistan's highly acclaimed actor Feroze Khan has added another feather in his already illustrious cap by bagging the prestigious Lux Style Award 2019 for Best Actor TV.

Feroze took home the award for his staggering performance in popular Geo TV drama show 'Khaani'.

Lux Style Awards congratulated the actor in the following post that reads:

"Heartiest congratulations to #LSA2019 winners! A very well deserved win! Keep shining and winning our hearts." 

Catch the complete list of Lux Style Awards 2019 winners here.


Latest News

More From Entertainment