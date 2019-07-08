Feroze Khan wins Lux Best Actor Award for 'Khaani'

Pakistan's highly acclaimed actor Feroze Khan has added another feather in his already illustrious cap by bagging the prestigious Lux Style Award 2019 for Best Actor TV.

Feroze took home the award for his staggering performance in popular Geo TV drama show 'Khaani'.

Lux Style Awards congratulated the actor in the following post that reads:

"Heartiest congratulations to #LSA2019 winners! A very well deserved win! Keep shining and winning our hearts."

