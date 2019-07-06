Sophie Turner flashes stunning diamond wedding band gifted by Joe Jonas

'Game of Thrones' starlet Sophie Turner gave her fans a glimpse of the stunning diamond wedding band gifted to her by husband Joe Jonas in an Instagram story posted recently.



The 23-year-old’s diamond encrusted wedding band is seen sitting snuggly alongside her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring in the short social media clip.

Sophie Turner is currently on her honeymoon after tying the knot with long-time boyfriend Joe Jonas.

The two said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony held in south of France last weekend.

The pair first legally married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony two months ago.

At their second wedding ceremony, they also invited Sophie's 'Game Of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams.

Sophie and Joe took to social media to share the joyous moment in which they walked down the aisle after saying "I do" for a second time.

The new husband and wife both posted the same picture on their Instagram feeds with the same caption: “Mr and Mrs Jonas”.







