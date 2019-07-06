Sophie Turner flashes stunning diamond wedding band gifted by Joe Jonas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
'Game of Thrones' starlet Sophie Turner gave her fans a glimpse of the stunning diamond wedding band gifted to her by husband Joe Jonas in an Instagram story posted recently.
The 23-year-old’s diamond encrusted wedding band is seen sitting snuggly alongside her pear-shaped diamond engagement ring in the short social media clip.
Sophie Turner is currently on her honeymoon after tying the knot with long-time boyfriend Joe Jonas.
The two said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony held in south of France last weekend.
The pair first legally married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel ceremony two months ago.
At their second wedding ceremony, they also invited Sophie's 'Game Of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams.
Sophie and Joe took to social media to share the joyous moment in which they walked down the aisle after saying "I do" for a second time.
The new husband and wife both posted the same picture on their Instagram feeds with the same caption: “Mr and Mrs Jonas”.
