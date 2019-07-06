Meghan King Edmonds reveals 13-month-old son has 'irreversible brain damage'

TV actress Meghan King Edmonds has come forth revealing that her 13-month-old son Hart is suffering from an irreversible brain damage.



In a blog titled 'My Hart', Edmonds opened about her son's devastating diagnosis, sharing that he has 'minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain' and is 'at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.'

Edmonds wrote: "Hart has irreversible brain damage, it’s called PVL."

PVL is a softening of white brain tissue near the fluid-filled chambers in the brain. It occurs because brain tissue has been injured or has died, and can be caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain tissue before, during or after birth.

Edmonds went on to state: "From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart. The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black. … Well, I knew. I always knew. I just knew.”

The former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star further stated in her blog post that she begged Hart's paediatrician, who said 'he was fine', for specialized testing.

"I told our pediatrician — she said he was fine. I begged for a neurologist referral and when I got it — he said he was fine. I then begged for a neurologist who specializes in Cerebral Palsy (I jumped through hoops to get this appointment, so many hoops) and she said he might be fine,” she recalled.

“I then begged for an MRI. Eight days after the bottom fell out of my life I put my son through an elective MRI with anesthesia," she wrote.