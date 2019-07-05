Shoaib Akhtar praises Pakistan team’s performance against Bangladesh

LAHORE: Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has praised the performance of Pakistan team against Bangladesh in their last group match of the World Cup 2019.



Shoaib took to Twitter shortly after Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 94 runs, saying “Spirited performance by Pakistan. Outplaying Bangladesh.”

However, Shoaib said “But a sad end to our World Cup campaign. Small things here and there could have changed things for us.”

The former cricketer said “A decent show overall. Defeated England, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.”

Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 94 runs thanks to prolific displays from centurion Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam and a stunning six-wicket haul from young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi here at Lord’s on Friday.

But despite the emphatic victory – their fourth successive in the World Cup – Pakistan crashed out of the World Cup with New Zealand making it to the semi-finals because of a superior run-rate.