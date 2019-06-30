Waqar Younis' meaningful note after India's defeat against England

LONDON: Pakistan's legendary cricketer Waqar Younis shared a meaningful note to define the sportsmanship of the champions after India suffered their first defeat of this World Cup against the hosts on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter account, the commentator and former coach of Pakistan cricket team said: "It's not who you are.. What you do in life defines who you are.. Me not bothered if Pakistan gets to the semis or not but one thing is for sure.. Sportsmanship of few Champions got tested and they failed badly."



The cricket lovers, including the Indian fans, from all over the world slammed India's dismal performance and unnatural display of game against England as they fell short of their 338-run target in 31-run loss despite a 138-run second-wicket stand between Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli at Edgbaston.

India's hard-hitter Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who's also called finisher, apparently failed to do justice to his reputation in final overs when India needed 71 runs from the five overs to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were also flayed for their lack of intent in the final five overs when the duo managed just 39 runs.



But some of Indian players supported them and said the England bowlers made it hard for both Dhoni and Jadhav, who were both booed by a large Indian crowd in Birmingham.



Defending his teammates, Rohit Sharma said there were "lessons" to be learnt from England's bowlers: "They mixed the short ball and the slower ball and forced us to hit at the longer boundaries."



"When MS and Kedar were batting, I think they were trying to hit, but they were not able to because of the slowness of the pitch," said the Indian vice-captain.



India need to win one of their remaining two group matches to clinch their semi-final berth, with their next clash against Bangladesh slated for Tuesday at the same venue.