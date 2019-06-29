tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Australia have won the toss and will bat against New Zealand in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 here at Lord's on Saturday.
Teams
Australia: Finch (captain), Warner, Khawaja, Smith, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey (wk), Cummins, Starc, Lyon, Behrendorff
New Zealand: Guptill. Nicholls, Williamson (captain), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson, Boult
Both teams have played so far seven matches each in the tournament. Australia have won six and lost one, securing 12 points with an NRR of 0.906. They are on top of the points table.
New Zealand have won five matches and lost one, obtaining 11 points with an NRR of 1.028. They are placed third on the table.
