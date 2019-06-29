Australia vs New Zealand, Live Score Updates: ICC World Cup 2019

LONDON: Australia have won the toss and will bat against New Zealand in the 37th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 here at Lord's on Saturday.

Teams

Australia: Finch (captain), Warner, Khawaja, Smith, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey (wk), Cummins, Starc, Lyon, Behrendorff

New Zealand: Guptill. Nicholls, Williamson (captain), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson, Boult

Both teams have played so far seven matches each in the tournament. Australia have won six and lost one, securing 12 points with an NRR of 0.906. They are on top of the points table.

New Zealand have won five matches and lost one, obtaining 11 points with an NRR of 1.028. They are placed third on the table.