Ex-Pak cricketer Abdul Razzaq offers to make 'faulty' Hardik Pandya world’s no.1 all-rounder

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has offered to coach Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to improve his faulty techniques.



In a video he shared on his official YouTube channel, the former all-rounder, who scored 5080 runs in ODI, pointed out certain flaws in Pandya’s batting.

“Today I saw Pandya batting against West Indies and found a few issues in his foot movement, bat swing and body balance while hitting,” Razzaq said.

“If, BCCI gives me just two weeks to coach Pandya, I am sure he can become world’s no 1 hitter and all-rounder,” he added.

Hardik Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls against the Windies Thursday at Old Trafford to help India reach a good score.

India are now just one win away from confirming their semi-final berth in the ongoing mega event with three league matches to go.



