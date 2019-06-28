close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 28, 2019

Ex-Pak cricketer Abdul Razzaq offers to make 'faulty' Hardik Pandya world’s no.1 all-rounder

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has offered to coach Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya to improve his faulty techniques.

In a video he shared on his official YouTube channel, the former all-rounder, who scored 5080 runs in ODI, pointed out certain flaws in Pandya’s batting.

“Today I saw Pandya batting against West Indies and found a few issues in his foot movement, bat swing and body balance while hitting,” Razzaq said.

“If, BCCI gives me just two weeks to coach Pandya, I am sure he can become world’s no 1 hitter and all-rounder,” he added.

Hardik Pandya hit 46 off 38 balls against the Windies Thursday at Old Trafford to help India reach a good score.

India are now just one win away from confirming their semi-final berth in the ongoing mega event with three league matches to go.


Latest News

More From Sports