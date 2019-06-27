Nasser Hussain's witty question to Pakistan fans sparks Twitter debate

LONDON: British commentator and former cricketer Nasser Hussain Wednesday triggered a new debate on Twitter with his interesting question to Pakistan cricket fans, asking: "who you supporting in the game England vs India?"

Hussain knows emotions to run high in the crunch world cup clash between England and India in Birmingham on Sunday where most of the fans will be cheering the opposition.



Former England skipper took to his Twitter handle and engaged Pakistan fans, who have set their eyes on India-England World Cup clash after national team's thumping win against New Zealand, asking: "Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting?"

A heavy defeat by Australia at Lord's on Tuesday leaves England hopes of reaching the knockout stage in the balance as they are at fourth place in the points table, just one point ahead Pakistan and Bangladesh.



Morgan's side may need to win both of their remaining matches against India and New Zealand to make place.



Pakistan had a disastrous start to their World Cup campaign, losing three of their first five matches with a single victory, against England, and a no-result. But Sunday´s victory over South Africa at Lord´s and Wednesday´s victory against New Zealand in Birmingham have revived their hopes of pulling off a sensational comeback.



Pakistan's next game is on Saturday against Afghanistan, who have lost all seven of their matches in the tournament. Sarfaraz's side will play their last game against Bangladesh.