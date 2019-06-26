Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani batsman to reach 3,000 runs

BIRMINGHAM: Babar Azam on Wednesday became the fastest Pakistani batsman to reach the milestone of 3,000 runs in one-day internal cricket.

He reached the milestone during his innings against New Zealand when he edged Santner for a single to take his 29th run of the innings.

Babar completed his 3,000 runs in 68 innings to become the fastest Pakistani to do so surpassing Inzamam-ul-Haq by margin of 19 innings.

The only player in world to reach 3,000 runs in fewer innings than Babar is South Africa’s Hashim Amla who reached the milestone in 57 innings. Babar had earlier completed 2,000 ODI runs in 45 innings – also the joint second fastest to that milestone.

Babar averages above 51 in ODI cricket for Pakistan and before the World Cup match against New Zealand, he had scored 9 centuries and 14 fifties in 67 innings.