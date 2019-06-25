Legal framework to be finalised to boost Pak-UAE economic ties: envoy

FAISALABAD: UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi Tuesday said that legal frame work would be finalized to strengthen bilateral economic relations during the next Joint Ministerial Commission of Pakistan and the UAE, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi.

Addressing a meeting at Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here, the ambassador said the UAE regards Pakistan as an important country of Muslim.

He said all-out efforts are being made to add new dimension to the brotherly relations between the two countries.

The UAE is striving to develop business-to-business and people-to-people contacts to boost mutual trade ties, he added.

Terming Pakistan as an ideal place for foreign investment, he said the UAE investors are visiting Pakistan to explore investment opportunities in different trade fields.

He said both Pakistan and UAE would work together to tap existing potential for boosting mutual trade ties and develop strong business-to-business contacts between the businessmen of both countries.

Earlier, welcoming the visiting convoy, Vice Chairman PTEA Muhammad Idrees highlighted the core functions of the Association.