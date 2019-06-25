Halsey shares her struggles of living with a bipolar disorder

Famed American singer and songwriter Halsey came forth on Tuesday speaking about her mental health and living with a bipolar disorder.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone, the 24-year-old 'Without Me' hit-maker shed light on her experience with in-patient mental health treatment that she has been undergoing of late.

"I've been committed twice since [I became] Halsey, and no one's known about it. But I'm not ashamed of talking about it now," she said.

"It's been my choice. I've said to [my manager], 'Hey, I'm not going to do anything bad right now, but I'm getting to the point where I'm scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.' It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it,” she added.

Moreover, speaking about her bipolar disorder she said that she isn’t always aware of what version of herself she will wake up to.

The singer was diagnosed with a bipolar disorder after a suicide attempt at the age of 17 as she revealed further that she is presently undergoing an extended manic period.