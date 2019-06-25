England vs Australia Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 32nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between hosts England and Australia at The Oval, London today (Tuesday, June 25) at 02:30 p.m.

Both have played six matches each so far in the tournament but Australia have an edge over their rivals. The Aussies are placed second and the English are on the fourth position at the points table.

Australia won five matches and lost one, securing 10 points with a net run rate of 0.849 whereas England won four matches and lost two, obtaining eight points with an NRR of 1.457.

Match Results:

England beat South Africa by 104 runs in the inaugural match, played at The Oval on May 30. Later, they lost to Pakistan by 14 runs at Nottingham on June 3. Then, England won three successive games --- by 106 runs against Bangladesh at Cardiff on June 8; by eight wickets against West Indies at Southampton on June 14; and by 150 runs against Afghanistan at Manchester on June 18. They lost their sixth match to Sri Lanka by 20 runs at Leeds on June 21.

Australia won their first two games --- against Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1; and against West Indies by 15 runs at Nottingham on June 6. They lost their third match to India by 36 runs at The Oval on June 9, and then won three consecutive matches --- by 41 runs against Pakistan at Taunton on June 12; by 87 runs against Sri Lanka at The Oval on June 15; and by 48 runs against Bangladesh at Nottingham on June 20.

ODI Record:

Both the cricketing rivals had an honour to play the first ever one-day international match in 1971. Since then, England have played 738 ODIs --- won 371, lost 332 and tied eight matches with 27 no result matches. Their success percentage is 52.74.

Australia have played so far 938 ODIs - the third most by any country. They won a record 571 ODIs and lost 324 matches while nine were tied and 34 had no result. Success percentage is 63.66.

Both have clashed in 147 matches --- 61 won by England and 81 by Australia. Two were tied and three had no result.

World Cup Record:

England have played so far 78 matches --- won 45 and lost 31 with one tied and one NR match. Success% is 59.09.

Australia have played 90 matches since 1975, won 67 and lost 21 matches with one tied and one NR match.

Both have played together seven matches --- Australia won five and England won two.

Both the rivals are meeting for the eighth time today with England having the home advantage and Australia having an edge due to their past performances.

CricFun - Predict & Win: Making cricket more fun with predictions and prizes.

