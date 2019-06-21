close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 21, 2019

Indian Navy's under-construction warship 'INS Visakhapatnam' catches fire

World

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 21, 2019

MUMBAI: Fire broke out on an under-construction warship of Indian Navy at Mazgaon docks in Mumbai on Friday, Indian media reported.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief PS Rahangdale “Under-construction warship ‘Visakhapatnam’ caught fire at 5.44 pm.”

The fire broke out on the second and the third deck of INS Visakhapatnam warship which is currently under construction in South Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Fire fighting operations are underway. The cause of the fire will be ascertained after a proper inquiry.

Indian media reported that one person, who was trapped inside, has been killed.

