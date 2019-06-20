Shoaib Akhtar blasts trolls for attacking Sania Mirza unnecessarily

Former ace Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar has shut trolls after defending Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza's amidst the recent backlash that the two had been facing over a viral video which showcased them and their kid Izhaan at a sheesha bar in Manchester.



Sania and Shoaib saw themselves engulfed with severe criticism by social media users who censured them for taking a child to a sheesha bar ahead of the crucial match between arch rivals India and Pakistan at the World Cup 2019 on Sunday.

Reacting strongly to critics, Akhtar stated that 'Sania is one such unfortunate woman who always braves unnecessary backlash, from Pakistan and India, for whatever she does.'



"If she [Sania] has gone out with her husband... she's just had a child.. and if she has gone out to meet her husband, what crime has she done?" Akhtar says.

The maverick bowler further adds that the Indian tennis star has always been on the receiving end of criticism, be it her decision to marry a Pakistani, or Pakistan's abysmal performance during their recent match against India.

Akhtar went on to state that social media users do not have any right to object on someone's family just because they have access to various platforms.

"You do not have the right to point fingers at anyone. Sania had for the last two months been struggling to meet her husband and they had just gone out for dinner. How come Sania's meeting's linked to Shoaib's performance in the match anyway," he said.