Sania Mirza reacts strongly over viral video

MANCHESTER: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has reacted strongly after a social media user shared a video of her along with his husband Shoaib Malik and Imam-ul-Haq ahead of high-voltage clash at the Old Trafford.



The video showed Mirza and Malik with their son outside a mall.

The Indian star responded to the person schooling him over the privacy and making video without permission.

“That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time,” she tweeted.

Pakistani fans were angry over their team’s dismal performance in Manchester. The green shirts were beaten by 89 runs in a rain-affected match on Sunday.