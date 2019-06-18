Sania Mirza blocks Veena Malik after Twitter spat over taking Izhaan to Sheesha bar

DUBAI: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza blocked Pakistani actress Veena Malik on Twitter following heated debate on the viral video.



Veena Malik had flayed Sania Mirza for taking her baby Izhaan to a Sheesha bar in Manchester ahead of crucial Pakistan-India clash in the World Cup 219.

“Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious?” Malik said in a tweet.

Mirza who was spotted in the video along side her husband, Shoaib Malik, quipped, “Veena, I have not taken my kid to a Sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does.”

Later, Veena confirmed in a Tweet that she had been blocked by Sania Mirza.

Veena Tweets “Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm and composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate.”