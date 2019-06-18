Danish Taimoor was offered to work with Kareena Kapoor

Pakistani stars have made waves across the border up until a ban restricted them from working in Indian cinema following hostility between the two countries, and as per the latest buzz, Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor would have also been one of the A-Listers to break into Bollywood.



Speaking at a talk show recently, the actor along with his superstar wife Ayeza Khan revealed that he was offered to work alongside Bollywood glam girl Kareena Kapoor Khan but due to his misfortune, his big break in India never came.

Sharing the details of how he was asked to work with the megastar, Taimoor stated: “We were all ready to go for the shoot but then we got to know that Kareena was pregnant. After Kareena delivered her baby in 2016, the situation between India and Pakistan got worse.”