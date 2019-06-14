PM Imran approves appointment of Ali Jehangir Siddiqui as ‘Ambassador-at-Large’ for investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved appointment of Pakistan’s former Ambassador to United States, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui as “Ambassador-at-Large” for foreign investment.



A notification has been issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Friday.

According to the notification, Ali Jehangir Siddiqui has been appointed as “Ambassador-at-Large” for foreign investment in an honorary capacity with effect from 13th June 2019.

It may be noted that Ali Jehangir has also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador US from March 2018 to December 2018.



Previously, he served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State.

