Security forces gun down three more Indian-sponsored terrorists in Zhob

Security forces are seen taking position during an operation in this undated image. — ISPR/File

Security forces neutralised three more terrorists in Balochistan's Zhob district, bringing the total number of killed militants in the four-day anti-infiltration operation to 50 in Sambaza area along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the militants belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij — outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — on the night between August 10 and August 11.

"Security forces remain committed to secure the nation's frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan," added the military's media wing.

The development comes as the forces had successfully engaged and neutralised 33 terrorists attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan on the night between August 7-8.

This was followed by another action where 14 more terrorists were gunned down on August 9, bringing the-then total to 47 killed terrorists.

Army has previously said India has intensified its proxy war against Pakistan after its defeat in the May conflict, vowing that its proxies will meet the same fate as New Delhi — a crushing defeat.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during the month of June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.