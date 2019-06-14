Rain may affect Pakistan’s practice session ahead of India clash

MANCHETER: Rain continues to create difficulties for the participating teams at the ICC World Cup 2019.



Till now four matches have been washed out due to inclement weather in England for which the cricket governing body has come intense criticism over the scheduling of the mega event.

Pakistani team which reached the Manchester city Thursday ahead of their most important match against arch-rivals India on Sunday may be forced for an indoor practice session today due to rain.

It has been raining since morning and the UK Met Office has predicted rain for Sunday too clouding chances of a match at Old Trafford.

A large number of Pakistani and Indian fans have reached Manchester to watch their teams playing against each other.