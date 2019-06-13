Video: Tiger Shroff's breathtaking post makes Disha Patani's birthday perfect

MUMBAI: Bollywood's action hero Tiger Shroff and his rumored girl friend Disha Patani have caused tremor all around with their awe-inspiring dance performance at a floor.

In a video clip, shared by Tiger Shroff on her girlfriend Disha Patani's 27th birthday, the duo seen to influence their crazy fans with amazing dancing moves.

Posting a super cute video on his Instagram profile on Thursday, Tiger wished Disha Patani in the most adorable way possible, featuring Tiger and Disha dancing to the song Befikra, which marked the duo's first project together. Tiger captioned the video: "Happy Birthday D" and he let his post do the talking.





In her comment, Disha lovingly referred to Tiger as "Tiggy" and she wrote: "Thank you so much Tiggy, so sweet of you."

Disha and Tiger shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 film Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating. However, none of them have confirmed their relationship as of now.





