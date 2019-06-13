Karachi: Go-kart service banned after boy killed in Sea View accident

Karachi: The authorities have banned Go-kart service on Karachi beaches after a child was killed at Sea View.

According to Geo News, the incident took place when a Go-kart hit a 10-year old boy.

The driver fled the scene but police have taken a contractor and several other people as part of investigation.

The police said they have carried out raids to arrest the drive who was identified by people in custody.



Meanwhile, SP Clifton Sohai Aziz has banned the use of Go-kart at Sea View after sunset.

Aziz said police were collecting details regarding fitness and registration of the vehicles.

She said they would also look into the agreement between Cantonment Board Clifton and Go-kart service while only drivers having licences would be allowed to drive the vehicles.