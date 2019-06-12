Pakistan to get first female Marvel superhero movie soon, hints Mindy Kaling

Hollywood actress Mindy Kaling has hinted at Marvel developing a Pakistani-American female superhero in a first.



Mindy revealed this during an interview with MTV News adding that the studio bosses are "excited" about the prospect of introducing Ms Marvel to the MCU.

The 'Late Night' actor spoke about how much she loves this new character and hinted that she would choose a relatively unknown female actress to play the heroine.

“I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character! I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it. I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her,” she said.

Mindy added, "They really seemed interested and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s this streaming platform with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is.”

After Mindy's interview, there were speculations suggesting she might be roped in for the enthralling character.

However, she clarified she had "no information" about an adaptation but was quick to state how huge she thinks it will be when it is eventually adapted.



On the other hand, Kevin Fiege also said he has plans to adopt the famed comic into a film, keeping in mind the success of Captain Marvel.