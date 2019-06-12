Indian cops strip, torture journalist for covering train derailment

An Indian TV journalist was brutally beaten up by cops for covering a derailment of goods train in Shamli on Tuesday.

The journalist identified as Amit Sharma revealed to IANS news agency that he was brutally tortured by the cops and was sent to a lock up where he was forced to strip and was further subjected to torture.

“I was locked up, stripped and they urinated upon right into my mouth,” he stated.

Sharma revealed to Hindustan Times, as he was present at the derailment site and tried to film the incident, GRP Shamli’s SHO Rakesh Upadhyay and constable Sanjay Panwar thrashed and started beating him for it.

After the incident took place, a few other journalists arrived at the scene and demanded for his release.

The two accused have been suspended while an inquiry has also been initiated against them while local journalists are demanding action for all those involved in beating up Sharma.