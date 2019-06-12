Imperative for Pakistan to take quick wickets with new ball, says Wasim Akram

TAUNTON: Pakistan’s former captain and SWING KA SULTAN Wasim Akram has said that team Pakistan needs a bowler who can take wickets with the new ball, regularly.



Talking to The News in Taunton ahead of Pakistan’s world cup game against Australia, Wasim said that it is important for Pakistan to take quick wickets with new ball in match against the defending champions and Hassan Ali will have to play a role there.



“It is important for Pakistan to get quick wickets from new ball. I hope Aamir will continue with form and its time for Hasan to get some wickets from new ball,” Wasim said.

“If Shaheen had to be included then he should’ve played in first game. I would have played in beginning in place of Hassan. We need a wicket taking bowler from new ball,” the Swing Ka Sultan added.

He also emphasized on need of at least one big score by top three batsmen of Pakistan. The former captain also advised Fakhar Zaman to change his game and play ball on merit instead of attempting to blindly hit the every second ball.

“Key in England to have a good start,” he said.

“Fakhar is now a senior player and he must change his game according to situation. You can’t hit every batsman coming forward. Everyone has seen him how he can be captured. If ball is coming then it’s okay, but don’t hit blindly. Imam is very good technique wise, so is Babar. So, it is important than at least one of them scores in 80s,” Wasim highlighted.

Australia, in lead up to the game, had defeated Pakistan 5-0 in bilateral series but they were outclassed by India at the Oval on last Sunday. Wasim feels that the result of series in the UAE won’t have much impact on the game and Pakistan can exploit the Australian team that’s coming to Taunton after a defeat.

But, he also warned Pakistan that Australia can be a dangerous side too.

“Australia is coming after losing the game to India and Pakistan must have this thing in mind and try to take maximum advantage but they must be aware of the fact that they can be threatening. You can’t be complacent against Australia, although India outclassed them with proper controlled,” he said.

“Pakistan was experimenting different combinations in the bilateral series earlier. It was bilateral and different series. But this is world cup but now senior players are back and the way team has won previous game I am sure they’ll do well,” Wasim hoped.

Wasim said that the conditions suggest that toss will be important and side winning the toss would prefer to bowl first.

“The wickets look a bit green and in the overcast conditions, the pitch wouldn’t’ have got much rolled as well, there would be moisture on wicket as well so that it is going to help bowlers,” he said.

“It is important for both the teams to have proper cricket in Taunton. Australia is coming to this match after losing to India and Pakistan has just one win in the world cup so far, so it is important for both the teams to get these two points. I think it is important for team management that they don’t get relaxed and think about a proper full game,” he concluded.