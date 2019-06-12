Pakistan vs Australia Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

Pakistan are going to face defending champions Australia in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday, June 12 at 3:30 p.m.



Both teams have so far played three matches each. Australia won two and lost one match, earning four points with a net run rate of 0.483. They are placed fourth on the Points Table while Pakistan went down to the eighth with three points and a NRR of -2.412 as they won their first, lost second and the third was NR.

Australia beat Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1 and West Indies by 15 runs at Nottingham on June 6 while they lost their third match by 36 runs to India at The Oval, London on June 9.

Pakistan lost their first match to West Indies by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31, won the second by 14 runs against England at Nottingham on June 3 and the third match against Sri Lanka was rained off at Bristol on June 7.

ODI Record:

Australia are playing the one-day international cricket since its introduction in 1971 and have so far played 935 matches - the second most in the world.

They won a record number of 568 matches and lost 324 with nine tied and 34 NR matches.

Pakistan are playing ODI cricket since 1973 and have so far played 919 matches - the third most in the world - with 480 victories, 411 defeats, eight ties and 20 NRs.

The success percentages of Australia and Pakistan are 63.54 and 53.83, respectively.

Both have played 103 matches together since 1975 as Australia won 67 and Pakistan 32 while one match was tied and three were NRs.

World Cup Record:

The five-time champions, Australia, have so far played 87 matches since 1975, winning 64 and losing 21 with one tied and one NR match. Success% was 75.00 while Pakistan have played 73 since 1975, winning 41 and losing 30 with two NR matches. Success% was 57.74.

Both clashed in nine World Cup matches as Australia won five and Pakistan won four.

Now the contest today is expected to be tough if it will not to be rained off.