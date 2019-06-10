Shahid Afridi lauds cricketing skills of Yuvraj Singh on his retirement

KARACHI: Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi has shown a great respect to the Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on his decision to take retirement from international cricket.

Commending the cricketing skills of the Indian legend, the Boom Boom felicitated him on his fantastic career, calling him an amazing batsman and brilliant fielder.

Soon after Yuvraj Singh's announcement of retirement from all forms of international cricket, Afridi took to his Twitter account to tribute the cricket champ for his remarkable contribution to the cricket world, wishing him all the success ahead.









Yuvraj's decision has saddened the cricket lovers as they would no more be entertained by his blistering performance in the international matches.



After nearly two decades of his ODI debut, the 37-year-old in a presser announced his plan to retire while terming his cricketing journey a ‘roller coaster ride.’