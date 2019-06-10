Hackers replace Amitabh Bachchan’s profile picture with Imran Khan

The Twitter handle of Bollywood king Amitabh Bachchan has been hacked and the hackers have replaced Bachchan profile picture with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The hackers also slammed India and condemned atrocities against Muslims in one of the tweets.

The tweet reads as “The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid”

In another, the hackers shared PM Imran Khan’s photo and caption “Love Pakistan”.



Over 37 million fans follow Amitabh on Twitter. Bollywood mega star regularly update the fans on the social media site.



The official account of Amitabh was restored after half-an-hour.