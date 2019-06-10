Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh unveils Economic Survey 2018-19

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Monday unveiled Economic Survey 2018-19.



Unveiling the economic survey, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said “crucial decisions are being made to correct the course of economy and stabilize it.”

He said PTI government inherited a weak economy with a total debt touching Rs 31,000 billion which were taken over the previous years.



Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Monday expressed the government’s resolve to address long drawn- out basic issues to put the national economy on sustainable growth path.

“Currently, we are working on stabilization policy. When this phase ends, we will work on the policies that will improve growth numbers,” he said.

Hafeez Shaikh was flanked by Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Razak Dawood, Federal Minister for Power Division and Petroleum Umar Ayub, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi and top officials of Ministry of Finance. (Web Desk/APP)