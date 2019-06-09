TV channel accuses Pakistan of attacking India with hot weather

An Indian channel was being mocked online for its bizarre claim about rising temperatures in the country.



Before broadcasting a report, a female anchor says the report that is about to be aired would reveal how Pakistan is to blame for the rising mercury in India.

The weather report blames hot winds from Pakistan's Sindh province for the extremely hot weather conditions in Rajasthan.

