Sun Jun 09, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 9, 2019

TV channel accuses Pakistan of attacking India with hot weather

Sun, Jun 09, 2019

An Indian channel was being mocked online for its bizarre claim about rising temperatures in the country.

Before broadcasting a report, a female anchor says the report that is about to be aired would reveal how Pakistan is to blame for the rising mercury in India.

The weather report blames hot winds from Pakistan's Sindh province for the extremely hot weather conditions in Rajasthan.

Here are some funny reactions on Twitter:


