UAE vaccinates millions of children against polio in Pakistan

UAE Vaccination Campaign against polio successfully completed giving 407 million doses of polio vaccine to more than 71 million Pakistani children during the period of 2014 to April 2019.



The anti-polio drive was part of UAE leadership's efforts against the crippling disease.

According to latest reports, polio is endemic in only three countries in the world -- Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria -- although a relatively rare strain was also detected in Papua New Guinea at the end of last year.



The figures were released by the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Program - a joint health initiative between the two countries that supports efforts to eradicate the disease worldwide - on Saturday.

The program was launched following orders of the President Sheikh Khalifa and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in 2014.

The UAE has been a partner of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s mission to eradicate polio across the world since 2011.



The global campaign to eradicate polio was launched in 1988 with international support.

The UAE was declared polio free in 1992.