Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The eleventh match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka today at County Ground, at 2-30 PM (PST).



Both teams have so far played two matches each, with one win and one loss in the tournament. Sri Lanka are placed seventh, one place above Pakistan (eighth) on the points table.

Pakistan lost their first match by seven wickets against West Indies and won the second by 14 runs against England.

Sri Lanka lost their first match by ten wickets against New Zealand and won the second by 34 runs against Afghanistan.

Interestingly, both teams have come back from their humiliating defeats to win their second matches.

ODI Record:

Pakistan have so far played 919 one-day internationals, the third country to play the most ODIs after India (967) and Australia (931). Pakistan won 480 matches and lost 411 while eight matches were tied and 20 were without any result.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have so far played 839 ODIs, won 381, lost 416, along with five tied and 37 no result matches.

However, Pakistan's winning percentage (53.83) is much better than Sri Lanka's 47.81.

Both countries have so far clashed with each other in 153 ODIs, out of which Pakistan won 90 and Sri Lanka 58, one match was tied and four had no result.

World Cup Record:

Pakistan have so far played 73 matches in the history of the World Cup with 41 victories and 30 defeats, two matches had no no result. Winning percentage was 57.74.

Sri Lanka have so far played 75 World Cup matches. They won 36 and lost as many matches, with one tied and two NR matches. Winning percentage was 50.00.

Both played seven matches against each other and Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in all these matches.

Will Pakistan succeed in maintaining their 100% winning record against Sri Lanka? Let's see today.