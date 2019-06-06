Pakistani youth launches Samosa business in London with a twist

A Pakistani British youth, Adil Khan, launched samosa business, ‘Gimme Samosa’ in London. We sell the baked samosas, the youth said.



Proud of his Pakistani origin, Khan chose samosas to be his staple delicacy – the main product his business produces, to cater to the taste buds of the members of his community.

“Pakistanis love to have samosas however, they refrain from enjoying them mostly because it is deep-fried,” Khan told Geo News. “But, we bake them to make them healthy. Our samosas are very rich and gourmet.”

Traditionally, the pastry, with a filling of a mixture of mashed boiled potatoes, onions, green peas, lentils, spices and green chili, is deep-fried in oil until it turns golden brown. It is served with fresh green chutney, such as mint, coriander, or tamarind.

Besides the traditional samosas of minced meat and potatoes, we have introduced new flavors of the delicacy, including butter chicken and nutella, the young businessman pointed out.

He said his samosas taste exactly like the traditional ones despite ‘we bake them’. They are much healthier, he said.

“We are soon going to introduce biryani and pizza samosas,” he said.