Ben Affleck’s migraine struggle post Jennifer Lopez split

Ben Affleck most recently went through a divorce from his now, ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

J. Lo filed for the separation in 2024, after two years of marriage, with the divorce being finalized in 2025.

Following the filing for divorce reports revealed that Affleck was "healthy, single, and enjoying life," focusing on his children and work.

However, if we go way back, the Gone Girl star has ended up in the hospital due to a debilitating health issue.

Affleck suffered from a severe migraine attack back in 2006 and spent a day in the emergency room of a Boston-area hospital.

“Ben Affleck was treated for a migraine at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass., today,” said Affleck’s representative, Ken Sunshine, in a statement at that time, adding, “He was released this afternoon, and is recuperating at home.”

Additionally, according to the Boston Herald, Affleck’s then-wife, Jennifer Garner (who was married to him from 2005-2018), drove him to the hospital at around 2:30 p.m. and was released about two hours later after receiving treatment in the E.R.

For anyone wondering, migraine is a neurological disorder which causes an individual to suffer from to severe headaches, often affecting one side of the head.

It is more than just a typical headache and may involve complex changes in brain activity, nerve signaling, as well as blood vessel functionality.

Migraines can last from a few hours to several days and can significantly interfere with daily life.

Symptoms of a migraine:

Migraine symptoms can vary but commonly include:

Throbbing or pulsating headache, usually on one side

Nausea and vomiting

Sensitivity to light (photophobia) and sound (phonophobia)

Visual disturbances (aura), such as flashing lights or blind spots

Dizziness or difficulty concentrating

Fatigue before or after the attack

Treatment for migraine:

Migraine treatment focuses on relieving the symptoms and preventing attacks:

Pain relief medications, such as NSAIDs or paracetamol

Triptans, which specifically target migraine mechanisms to prevent the attacks

Anti-nausea medications

Preventive medications, including beta-blockers or certain antidepressants

Lifestyle management, such as regular sleep, hydration, stress control, and avoiding triggers

Migraines are a complex neurological condition, but with proper treatment, most people can effectively control their symptoms and improve their quality of life.