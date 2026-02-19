Halsey’s rare health struggle you didn’t know about
Halsey suffers from a slew of health problems, some of which are actually not talked about enough
Halsey has been quite vocal about her multiple health struggles including endometriosis and undergoing a miscarriage.
Additionally, around 2022, the singer opened up about a slew of new health diagnoses after previously informing fans they had spent time in the hospital.
“My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth," Halsey, whose pronouns are she/her and they/them, said in a series of Instagram Story videos posted.
"I started getting really, really, really sick. I've been kind of sick most of my adult life, but it started getting really bad (after giving birth)," the Without Me crooner continued, noting she is "allergic to literally everything" and was hospitalized for anaphylaxis.
"And I'm still looking for answers for the root cause of some of these things,” Halsey said.
She saw "100,000 doctors" before getting diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
According to Mayo Clinic, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a "group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls."
While Sjogren's syndrome is an immune system disorder often accompanied by others, usually identified through dry eyes and a dry mouth.
