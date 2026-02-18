4 popular celebrities who suffer from chronic fatigue

Did you know that there are some famous names who remain chronically fatigued?

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), which is also known as Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME), is a complex and often debilitating disorder characterized by profound fatigue that is not improved by rest and can be worsened by physical or mental activity.

Despite its challenges, many individuals with CFS/ME lead extraordinary lives, including those who have shot to stardom.

Cher – American music icon and actress known worldwide, she has been quite vocal about balancing her career while having CFS.

Justin Bieber - The Canadian pop star's diagnosis with Lyme disease and chronic mononucleosis (a form of post-viral ME/CFS) has been widely covered in the media.‍

Avril Lavigne - The Canadian singer-songwriter's public battle with Lyme disease, which shares several symptoms with CFS, has raised quite a lot of awareness about chronic illnesses.

‍Stevie Nicks - The American singer-songwriter, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac as well as her solo career, has spoken about her struggle with chronic fatigue.

Symptoms of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is characterized by severe, persistent fatigue that does not improve with rest.

Other common symptoms include unrefreshing sleep, difficulty concentrating (brain fog), memory problems, muscle and joint pain, headaches, sore throat, and dizziness.

Some individuals also experience sensitivity to light or sound and worsening symptoms after exertion.

Treatment

There is no definitive cure for CFS, but management focuses on relieving symptoms. This includes energy management (pacing activities), improving sleep habits, and addressing pain.

Medications may be used to manage specific symptoms such as pain, sleep disturbances, or mood issues.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and supportive care can help improve coping strategies and overall quality of life.